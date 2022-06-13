Report shows steady increase in Tri-Cities homes for sale

TRI-CITIES, Wash. —
The TriCity Association of Realtors has released a Housing Statistics Report for May 2022 regarding the Tri-Cities real estate scene.
In May, 408 homes were sold, up from 383 last April. In May of last year, 431 homes were sold.
Houses in the Tri-Cities spent an average of 22 days on the market in May, compared to 23 days the month before. In May 2021, the average was 16 days.
There were 387 active listings, up from 199 last year and 312 in April. There were an additional 423 pending listings, up 418 from April. In May 2021, there had been 455 pending listings.
The average sold price was $472,100. In April, it was $454,200, and in May 2021 it was $408,000. The median sold price was $440,000, up $5,000 from the month before. The median sold price was $389,900 in May 2021.
