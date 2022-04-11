Report shows Washington wolf populations rise for 13th year in a row

OLYMPIA, Wash. —
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife released 2021’s annual wolf report, which showed wolf populations in the state increasing for the thirteenth year in a row. The wolf population rose 16% from 2020 to 2021.
“Washington’s wolves continue to progress toward recovery, with four new packs documented in four different counties of the state in 2021,” said WDFW Director Kelly Susewind.
Total numbers by the end of 2021 were 206 wolves, 33 packs and 19 successful breeding pairs. In comparison, there were only 178 wolves, 29 packs and 16 breeding pairs in 2020.
WDFW reports these as minimum numbers, stating the true number of Washington wolves is higher.
New packs were reported in Columbia County with the Columbia Pack, Ferry County with the Keller Ridge Pack, Stevens County with the Dominion Pack and Chelan County with the Shady Pass Pack.
67% of known Washington wolf packs did not take part in livestock depredation. Eight packs were, but only two of those packs were involved in more than two livestock depredation events. Due to the depredations, two Columbia Pack wolves were killed in 2021.
“Although wolf-livestock interactions have remained consistent, we recorded the lowest number of livestock depredation incidents in the state since 2017 and removed the fewest wolves in response to conflict since 2015,” said WDFW Wolf Policy Lead, Julia Smith. “We’re committed to promoting the proactive use of non-lethal deterrents to minimize wolf-livestock conflict, and proud to demonstrate that our approach is working thanks to the dedication of livestock producers, non-governmental organizations assisting directly with livestock monitoring, and WDFW staff.”
Gray wolves are protected through the Endangered Species Act in the western two-thirds of Washington state, as of February 10, 2022. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service leads wolf recovery in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.