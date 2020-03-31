YAKIMA, WA - Recently, the Yakima Police Department (YPD) has received questions regarding enforcement of Stay-at-Home orders that have been issued by local public health officials and Washington State Governor Jay Inslee in response to the COVID-19 emergency.
The Yakima Health District is the agency with the authority to issue and enforce public health orders in Yakima and Yakima County. All complaints regarding violations of Stay-at Home orders should be reported to the Health District by calling 509-575-4040.
Complaints regarding violations should not be reported to the YPD or by calling 9-1-1.
“At this time, the YPD has not been assigned the responsibility of enforcing Stay-at-Home orders,” said Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray. “Although local police could, at some point, be involved in the enforcement of violations of public health orders, the YPD has not transitioned to that level and won’t unless further directed by appropriate authorities,” said Murray.
YPD officers are operating as normal and are enforcing all laws that are the responsibility of local police.