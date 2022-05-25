Washington Representative Dan Newhouse tweeted a statement about the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is beyond comprehension. While there are no words adequate to comfort or explain the grief that is all-too-fresh, my prayers go out to the victims, their families, and the entire Uvalde community who deserved so much more.— Rep. Dan Newhouse (@RepNewhouse) May 25, 2022
The shooting has currently killed 19 students, two teachers and injured 17 more people.
The 18-year-old shooter was killed by officers when they arrived to the school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.