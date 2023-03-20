CLE ELUM, Wash. ---

Representative Dr. Kim Schrier of Washington's 8th District visits Cle Elum to talk with FISH Community Foodbank, Shoemaker Manufacturing and several local business owners about the issues of running a business.

Rep. Schrier met with Cle Elum Mayor McGowan and Police Chief Albo, but this meeting was closed to the press.

Rep. Schrier helped FISH serve lunch to seniors in the Seventh Day Adventist Church and talked with the executive director of the program.

FISH is also the SNAP coordinator for Kittitas County and Rep. Schrier tells me the Farm Bill that Rep. Newhouse visited Yakima and Benton Counties for last week play a huge role in providing SNAP benefits to seniors.

FISH recently received $900,000 in 2022 as additional funding to build a new warehouse with refrigeration to store a wider, fresher selection of food.

Rep. Schrier says the need for FISH to provide better food assistance to all of Kittitas County is in high demand.

"As we all know from the grocery stores, prices are up," says Rep. Schrier. "When you take the need during covid, people losing their jobs, the financial stress, there was already a need and now there is an increased need and we're seeing that everywhere in the eighth district."

FISH Executive Director Peggy Morache says the new funding will help the food bank continue supplying Kittitas County with healthy food options.

"The total amount of money we've raised is around $4,000,000," says Morache. "With that additional $900,000, we can start to expand our food bank, renovate our food pantry and the client reception area to include an education center."

FISH's Cle Elum Site Manager Lori Fritz says she already serves prepared meals to seniors in many of the small towns throughout Kittitas County and provides nutrition education, these funds will this process easier.

"I take meals to Roslyn, Thorp, even to Kittitas," says Fritz. "This money will give us more options to bring better meals to those seniors in more rural areas."

Rep. Schrier's afternoon continued at Shoemaker Manufacturing where she met with the Vice President of Finance and Accounting Chloe Nicholls to talk about the supply chain issues and meeting demands.

Nicholls tells me the problems are not getting materials in and products out, but finding and keeping people to turn the materials into products.

"Right now, the top thing is the recruitment and retention of employees," says Nicholls. "It really boils down to the fact that it's not affordable to live here anymore and we need to find a way to fix that."

Rep. Schrier says she wants to see how to start tackling the issues of low employment numbers.

"We need to ask what our community colleges can do, what our high schools can do, to train up kids and young adults in the trades and manufacturing," says Rep. Schrier. "We have a lot of construction that needs to happen and not enough construction workers. We need a lot of manufacturing to happen and not enough people trained up to do it."

Rep. Schrier finished the day meeting with small business owners in town for a roundtable discussion of the issues they face with the local economy.

Many of the concerns from the roundtable are the costs of business taxes, credit card processing fees, inflation and shortages raising prices of materials and affording to pay their staff competitive wages.

Rep. Schrier says she does not want Cle Elum to lose it's personality and become a box-store town.

Rep. Schrier says she is heading back to Washington D.C. and wants to address the housing crisis by pushing for housing to be more affordable, not just in the 8th district, but across the country.