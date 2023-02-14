OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima has proposed a bill in the Washington state House of Representatives that would help former state workers who lost their jobs over the government imposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
"This bill ensures that state workers fired over the vaccine mandate who want those jobs back are prioritized in the application process," said Rep. Corry.
Governor Inslee issued a directive mandating Covid-19 vaccines for all state workers back in 2021. The most recent version of the directive removes the mandate for boosters.
According to a news release from Washington State House Republicans, House Bill 1814 would:
- Provides a 10-percent hiring preference for workers who lost their jobs due to government-imposed vaccine mandates and entitles a former employee re-hired after losing a job either voluntarily or involuntarily due to government-imposed vaccine mandates to pension service credit for the time they were unemployed if they pay their normal employee contributions.
Rep Corry's bill is part of a coordinated effort with King County Council Vice Chair Reagan Dunn who is pursuing a similar policy at the local level according to today's press release.
King County ended the vaccine requirements for its employees last week.
"The decision to get vaccinated or not get vaccinated has and always should be up to the people," Corry said.
