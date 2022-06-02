CENTRAL WASHINGTON —
Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) led an energy field tour across Central Washington through the Western Caucus Foundation on the week of May 30. He outlined the energy portfolio offered by the region to members of the Congressional Western Caucus, Vice Chair Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.), Representatives Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa), Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.) and Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.).
“Central Washington embraces an all-of-the-above energy portfolio in a way that should be an example for the nation,” said Chairman Newhouse. “Clean, renewable, and baseload energy resources like nuclear energy and our powerful hydroelectric dams produce reliable, affordable power – not just for our state but for the entire Pacific Northwest.”
The legislators were able to tour numerous significant locations, including the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Washington State University’s Wine Science Center and the Ice Harbor Dam and Lock. They met with local leaders in agriculture, irrigation, energy and transportation during a roundtable at PNNL. They discussed grid stability, nuclear energy technology, energy advancement and more.
“Being able to see the Ice Harbor Dam and touring the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory highlights the importance and benefits of an all of the above energy approach,” said Representative Miller-Meeks. “As Americans are facing record high prices at the gas pump, we need to work to secure our energy independence. This means seriously investing in domestic energy production, including biofuels, hydropower, wind, solar, oil, and nuclear power. I appreciate Chairman Newhouse for hosting us in his district to help us learn more about the wide range of energy options right here in the United States.”
Also included were tours of the Columbia and Snake River dam system, with discussion about the pros and cons.
“In my district and throughout the Pacific Northwest, hydropower plays a critical role in ensuring we have a reliable and resilient energy grid,” said Representative Bentz. “I am grateful to Representative Newhouse and the Western Caucus for giving us the opportunity to see the Columbia and Snake River dams firsthand and hear about the immense benefits these dams provide for our region. As we work to strengthen American energy security in Congress, we must continue to promote baseload power, and field tours like this help us take that message to our nation’s capital.”
