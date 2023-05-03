WASHINGTON, D.C., - Two representatives from Washington and an Idaho senator are questioning the White House for an explanation on how the restoration of the Columbia Basin salmon is being handled.
Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA), Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and Senator James Risch (R-ID) called out comments from President Biden about work to save the basin and river system and help those who depend on the Lower Snake River Dam.
The lawmakers penned a letter to the Chair of the White House's Council on Environmental Quality regarding a recent blog post.
"On March 28, 2022, CEQ published a blog post entitled, ‘Columbia River Basin Fisheries: Working Together to Develop a Path Forward,’ in which CEQ indicated it had convened nation-to-nation consultation between federal agencies and leaders and representatives from the Tribes of the Columbia River Basin to discuss the impact of the Columbia-Snake River System on Pacific Salmon."
The post referenced an email for community members to share their feedback on the project to promote transparency and productivity. The three lawmakers requested information about the use of the email.
The letter included 15 questions that address how the email inbox is being monitored and used.
- How many comments has the inbox received? How many of the comments are distinct, substantive comments (versus mass comments using the same or similar templates)?
- How are these comments directed to the interagency group?
- How is the interagency group weighing these comments in the decisions it makes concerning the Columbia-Snake River System?
- Will these comments be formally incorporated into the FMCS mediation process?
- Will the comments be published in the Federal Register or other public forum?
The three partners signed off on the letter saying "We appreciate your attention to this matter and look forward to a prompt response."
