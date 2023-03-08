OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington state Department of Health (DOH) has launched a new webpage and tool to locate available telehealth sexual and reproductive health care services throughout Washington.
The new webpage and tool offers information about 37 clinics in Washington's Sexual and Reproductive Health Network that offer telehealth appointments.
“Telehealth is an important way to get more people the sexual and reproductive health care they need when they need it,” said Michele Roberts, Assistant Secretary for Prevention and Community Health, Department of Health.
According to a DOH press release telehealth services include birth control refills, pregnancy options counseling, emergency contraceptives, and screenings for sexually transmitted infections.
The DOH hopes that telehealth services will make sexual and reproductive health services accessible for more people in the state, including areas with fewer health facilities.
“This option will help increase access in parts of the state where an in-person visit may be challenging. Patients can still receive the same level of care remotely in a setting that suits them best," Roberts said.
