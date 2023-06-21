TRI-CITIES WASH.- Thursday June 22nd the Reptile Lady will be hosting an unforgettable encounter with the world of reptiles
Reptile Lady will be sharing her knowledge and stories about reptiles. There will also be reptiles for you to hold. All ages are welcome to attend'
The event is free and no registration is required.
She will be all over the tri-cities and surrounding area on June 22nd
Prosser City Park at 10 AM. - 1301 Sommers Ave, Prosser, WA
Keewaydin Park Library at 12:30 PM. - 405 S Dayton St, Kennewick, WA
Memorial Park at 3:30 PM. - 350 N 14th Ave, Pasco, WA
and Kiwanis Park at 6:30 PM. - Kiwanis Park Othello, WA
