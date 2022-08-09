Reptile Man showcases animals at Walla Walla Public Library

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Reptile Man was at the Walla Walla Public Library showing off his array of scaly friends, like snakes, tortoises and lizards, on August 9.
He educated the audience on the animals in a presentation. Then, people could hold and interact with the animals themselves.
"We got to see a lot of animals that I thought my kids would be scared of, but they seemed to really like it," said Bertha Clayton, a mother who brought her kids to see the Reptile Man. "So it was cool to see something that we don't see every day."
Her daughter Natalie added on that they even saw a giant tortoise.
About a hundred people came to the event, including the Claytons.
