YAKIMA, WA - Message from Viriginia Mason Memorial: Dear Yakima,
It’s Friday and we are adjusting to week one of sheltering in place. As everything is very fluid, lets keep in mind we have family, friends, and love ones who could and are being affected by the Health District and State order. We would all like it to be business as usual, but it is important to stay safe, keep active, stay in place, and be informed.
The Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce office is closed however we are still working for you and here to help where we can. We are all in this together and if you have questions or need to contact us you can reach us by email at verlynn@yakima.org or amy@yakima.org.