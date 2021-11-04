YAKIMA, WA - The Biden Administration launching the biggest push yet to get Americans vaccinated.
The US Department of Labor announced that roughly around 2/3 of working American's will be affected by this new law.
Starting January 4th, Anyone who works at a company with more than 100 people, will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID or be tested weekly.
Unvaccinated employees also must wear a face mask when they are around other workers or customers, including when they are riding in a vehicle with other people.
When I spoke with Yakima Chief Hops, who have over 450 employees, they told me they implemented these regulations last month.
"So we started with number one offering opportunities for our employees to get vaccinated, we had a big huge educational campaign with our team just informing them about the benefits of vaccination, pros and cons." said Lisa Garcia, Chief People Officer for Yakima Chief Hops
Yakima Chief Hops said they really wanted to educate their employees and give them the resources they need.
"We've had about 10 on site clinics already in the last probably 2 to 3 months, we have another one schedules for next week" said Garcia "So just being able to get out in front of this pandemic by providing our people with resources they may necessarily not have access to."
With companies who are not complying with the new law, they could be fined $14 thousand dollars or more depending on whether the company is willfully violating the order.