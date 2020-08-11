YAKIMA, WA - Due to the popularity of its first drive-in movie on Saturday, August 8th, Yakima Parks and Recreation has a reservation system for its free drive-in movie series.

Community members can reserve their spots for the two remaining movies beginning at 10 am on the Thursday prior to the showing:

For Aladdin, scheduled for Saturday, August 15 th , pre-registration will begin at 10:00 am this Thursday, August 13 th .

, pre-registration will begin at 10:00 am this Thursday, August 13 . For Rudy, scheduled for Saturday, August 22 nd , pre-registration will begin at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 20 th .

Reservations are available on a first-come, first-served basis by pre-registering at https://yakimaparks.com/special-events/

Yakima Parks and Recreation staff will e-mail those with reservations providing instructions for entry into the movie.

Space is limited to 75 vehicles for each drive-in movie.

Movies are shown at the Gateway Complex at Kiwanis Park. Gates open at 8:00 pm and show time each night will be approximately 8:30 pm.

Movie-goers can listen to the movie audio broadcast in their vehicles by tuning their radio to 106.9 FM, KRUZN KTCR. Yakima Parks and Recreation is partnering with the radio station and Stephens Media Group to provide in-vehicle audio for the drive-in movie series.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions for social distancing, concessions will not be offered. Those attending the movies will need to remain in their vehicles.

Yakima Parks and Recreation encourages community members to only have members of their immediate household in their vehicles.

Those who need to leave their vehicle to visit the restroom will need to wear face coverings.

Yakima Parks and Recreation is offering the free drive-in movies because expanded activities are allowed in Yakima County under a modified Phase 1 of the state’s Safe Start program. Those expanded activities went into effect Saturday, August 1st.

On Facebook and on its website, Yakima Parks and Recreation is offering online, virtual programs and videos for activities such as soccer, cooking, Zoom meetings and origami.

Call 575-6020 or visit https://yakimaparks.com/ for more about Yakima Parks and Recreation.