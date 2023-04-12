To help ensure that no further damage is done to your home, secure the property right after any disaster. This can include covering vulnerable areas with tarps, boarding up openings with plywood, or removing valuable items. Insurance policies generally include provisions that require policyholders to protect property from further loss or damage. Keep receipts for wood, nails, or other materials used for emergency repairs, as these can help document your efforts. Again, make sure to photograph the damage both before and after fixing things.