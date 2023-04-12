OLYMPIA, Wash.- A state emergency medical reserve corps will be established to have ready in cases of emergencies such as the flooding Whatcom County experienced in 2021.
Representatives Joe Timmons (D-Bellingham) introduced House Bill 1452 to allow the Department of Health and Secretary of Health to send help based on needs.
“This bill will allow volunteers from all over the state to assist communities in times of need,” said Timmons. "“We owe it to all Washingtonians to be as prepared as possible in times of crisis, during public health emergencies and natural disasters."
The reserve corps will consist of doctors, nurses, veterinarians and mental health counselors. The bill passed unanimously and now goes to Gov. Inslee for signature.
