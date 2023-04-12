Make any emergency repairs necessary

To help ensure that no further damage is done to your home, secure the property right after any disaster. This can include covering vulnerable areas with tarps, boarding up openings with plywood, or removing valuable items. Insurance policies generally include provisions that require policyholders to protect property from further loss or damage. Keep receipts for wood, nails, or other materials used for emergency repairs, as these can help document your efforts. Again, make sure to photograph the damage both before and after fixing things.

 michelmond // Shutterstock

OLYMPIA, Wash.- A state emergency medical reserve corps will be established  to have ready in cases of emergencies such as the flooding Whatcom County experienced in 2021. 

Representatives Joe Timmons (D-Bellingham) introduced House Bill 1452 to allow the Department of Health and Secretary of Health to send help based on needs. 

“This bill will allow volunteers from all over the state to assist communities in times of need,” said Timmons. "“We owe it to all Washingtonians to be as prepared as possible in times of crisis, during public health emergencies and natural disasters."  

The reserve corps will consist of doctors, nurses, veterinarians and mental health counselors. The bill passed unanimously and now goes to Gov. Inslee for signature.  