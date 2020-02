FINLEY, WA - A shop in Finley caught on fire Wednesday before noon, started by a resident using a blow torch.

Benton County deputies and Benton County Fire District 1 responded to the large shop fire behind a home on Finley Rd.

Finley Rd. was temporarily closed between Lexington St. and Pullman Rd. while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. No one was injured.