KENNEWICK, WA - Fire crews responded to a two story residential home in Kennewick Friday, a section of Metaline Ave. was closed.
Kennewick Fire Department Press Release:
On July 17th, just after noon, fire crews from Kennewick Fire Department, Benton County Fire District 1, and Benton County Fire District 4 responded to a working residential fire in a two-story home at 4610 W Metaline Ave.
On arrival, fire crews observed dark smoke inside an upstairs bedroom window. An aggressive attack was made on the fire by first arriving fire responders, and the fire was quickly contained to the room of origin.
The rest of the home suffered minor smoke damage from the fire. The home was occupied at the time of the fire. All occupants made it safely out of the home prior to the arrival of the fire department.
An investigation is being conducted by the Kennewick Fire Department. The fire cause has not yet been determined.
Crews remained on scene for several hours overhauling the fire areas, and will be checking on the fire for rest of the day.
The Kennewick Fire Department encourages all citizens to ensure working smoke detectors are in place throughout their home. Smoke detectors play an important role in early detection of a fire, and are critical for providing occupants with an opportunity to make it safely out of their house.