PROSSER, WA - Residents at a Prosser retirement home were shown some love last Friday afternoon with a parade.
Sun Terrace Retirement and Assistant Living put together a parade with residents and staff lining their sidewalks...six feet apart of course on Friday, April 24.
They held signs, posters, and banners as families blew horns driving through the parade line. Some families even went as far as decorating their cars.
The executive director of the retirement and assistant living community says, the show of support was something she expected.
"It means a lot...it means that they care about us," said Sonya Y. Arnold, MBA, "which we never doubted that anyway...but it just shows how much they do care about us."
Arnold also said it took about two weeks to plan and when they told the families about it, they took it and ran with it, and were enthusiastic about it.
The parade was a way for families to show their loved ones that they are still being thought of during this difficult time and they are missing them too.