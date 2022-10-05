Residents concerned over street striping in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. - A concerned resident in Richland is worried about the safety of her kids after city crews finished paving McMurray St. near Jason Lee Elementary School.
The resident told me she has seen many people who drive McMurray St. and appear confused because the yellow and white lines are not painted.
"I think the main priority is that no kids and no pedestrians get hit," says the resident who wants to remain anonymous. "Secondly, so there aren't any accidents because I've seen quite a bit of confusion on Jadwin Ave. where people should turn and which lane they should be in due to the cones."
The resident tells me her and her family were almost involved in the confusion since the construction began, but they weren't driving at the time.
"We didn't have a driving issue, but we did have an issue crossing where someone almost hit us on McMurray," says the resident.
I asked the Director of Public Works for the City of Richland Pete Rogalsky what the public should do if they have any safety concerns until the streets are painted.
Rogalsky says, "Immediate safety concerns should be dealt with through the police department."
The Richland Police Department tells me in an email it has not seen any increase in crashes in that area since the construction began.
Rogalsky says the construction is still being completed, but the estimated timeline for completion is still up in the air.
"At the moment," says Rogalsky. "We're at the mercy of a contractor so I can't give you an exact date. We certainly intend to finish our work and have the roads appropriately striped, and we're doing everything we can to get our contractor to live up to his commitments."
Rogalsky says until the construction is complete people should use caution while driving in the area because there is construction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.