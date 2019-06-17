.Residents displaced from Sunshine Motel after fire

YAKIMA, WA - Crews responded to a fire at the Sunshine Motel Monday morning.
Officials say the fire started around 6:08 AM in the building's maintenance room.
The fire then spread to the attic.
Crews put out the fire within 30 minutes after the they received the call.
People living at the motel will be displaced for safety reasons due to a power shut off.
Although the firefighters extinguished the fire, crews will stay in place to monitor hot spots.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.