WALLA WALLA, WA- Emergency crews in Walla Walla responded to a house fire just after midnight Sunday morning.

The fire was on the 200th block of North 5th Ave. in Walla Walla. When emergency crews received the dispatch call they didn't know what the problem was but people were heard yelling in the background on the call.

When officers arrived on the scene they saw a multi-family structure in flames. Officers were able to evacuate all of the families from the building. One female was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation