KENNEWICK, WA - About 40 homes in southeast Kennewick have not seen irrigation water since spring. The irrigation line that served the neighborhood was private.
Hayden Homes purchased land right above this neighborhood, which is near West Vancouver and 20th Ave, and started construction on a new subdivision. The line was removed by Hayden Homes during construction.
"This could have been worked on months ago; we've been at this for almost a year, but our water still isn't here," says resident John Webb.
Kennewick Irrigation District did not have ownership over this irrigation. They have been meeting over the past year to come up with a solution.
Many residents are just letting their yards and gardens go.
"I try to water twice a week, but the city water is real expensive," says Webb.
KID met with homeowners in the neighborhood Tuesday evening. They will be installing a new pressurized irrigation system. The system will be funded by KID but each homeowner will have to pay $6,700 to hook up their personal irrigation to this new one.
The residents have to pay this amount back to KID over the course of ten years.
"It's really hard. Especially for them having to pay all of that, cause obviously we don't have the money," says resident Jessica Estrada.
Some residents are choosing not to have this new private irrigation system installed.
Over 20 residents have filed damage claims against KID. They have denied all of them and say they should be directed to the developer.
NBC Right Now will be following up with this story and talking to Hayden Homes this week.
If you want to get a private irrigation system installed, call KID at (509) 586-9111 and ask for the engineering department.