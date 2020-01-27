Residents of Canyon Lakes concerned over blasting near neighborhood

KENNEWICK,WA- A portion of the Canyon Lakes neighborhood in Kennewick were startled Friday evening by explosives going off near their homes.

Those explosives that were being used is what is called blasting. Blasting is the controlled use of explosives to break up rock. As the Canyon Lakes area continues to expand, bedrock must be broken on the hill in order to develop the land. Barnes Inc. the company doing this blasting says this is the most efficient way to do so.

Some residents told NBC Right Now that an inspection service had gone door-to-door to meet with them before the blasting to do a pre-blast survey and check for cracks or any other damages. Some residents say that the inspection was their only form of warning before the company started blasting. This caught many residents by surprise when they did the first round of blasting which they compared the effects to an earthquake.

"It's strange we had very little shaking in our house but the people farther away felt it down on 47th and 46th and even way down over the hill it was felt," said Canyon Lakes resident Paul Parish.

The Blasting Company says it is common for people to feel the effects from that distance and they shouldn't be concerned about damage coming to their house. Right now Barnes Inc. is following all the rules and regulations for blasting in the state of Washington.

They've been blasting between 150 to 160 feet from homes. Cities and counties can also enforce their own regulations which the city of Kennewick currently doesn't have. The only restriction in place is a noise ordinance which prevents them from blasting at night. According to the city of Kennewick the company has coordinated with them and the local police and fire agencies of when they are going to blast.

The biggest concern residents have is they would like to be notified more in advance to when these blastings are happening.