MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. -
Severe storms hit Milton-Freewater hard overnight on August 10, knocking down trees and even power poles.
Residents of Green Acres Mobile Home Park said they won't have power for three days.
The damage to Green Acres mostly coming from limbs of unkempt trees on the property.
One resident tells me he was standing less than ten feet away from where a power pole, knocked over by the wind, fell onto a part of his home.
"My wife went into the house and then all the sudden we have a power pole there that came crashing down onto the awning and I was standing out here when it did and it scared me pretty good," resident Joe Thompson said.
One local fruit grower says apples were ripped from the limbs of his trees.
Other residents said they saw hail the size of nickels and quarters hitting the ground.
Earlier Thursday on our nonstop news channel Chief Meteorologist Monty Webb explained the weather that residents say reminded them of a hurricane.
"From what I've heard and what I've seen what happened in Milton-Freewater yesterday appears to be a classic wind damage event caused by a microburst," Webb said.
Renters tell me this isn't the first time limbs have fallen off the trees on the property causing damage, but it is one of the more severe incidents in recent memory.
"It's gonna take a while to get over this because you know not only has it affected me but it has affected many people in the park," resident Sara Thompson said.
