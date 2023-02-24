OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Friday, February 24 marks the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a resolution supporting the Ukrainian people will be presented on the floor of the state Senate to mark the occasion.
"It has been one year since Russian forces rolled into Ukraine, and the Ukrainian people continue to suffer the consequences of this senseless attack, with no end in sight," said Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline), sponsor of the resolution.
The resolution will be presented on the Senate floor at the state Capitol in Olympia at 416 Sid Snyder Ave SW at 12:30 p.m. according to a release from WA state Senate Democrats.
"Washington state is home to more than 80,000 people of Ukrainian heritage and has one of the largest populations of Ukrainian immigrants among the 50 states," said Sen. Salomon in today's release. "As we reflect on the turmoil and tribulations that Ukrainians are facing, we express our solidarity with the Ukrainian people who are fighting to defend their independence and democracy."
