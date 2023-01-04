'Resolution Read' prompts distribution of 6K books to families across Mid-Columbia

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Around six thousand books will be distributed throughout the area through Hanford Mission Integration Solutions’ (HMIS) sponsorship of the Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia’s (CRFMC) “Resolution Read” efforts in January 2023. Efforts began in December 2022, asking the community to make a 2023 resolution to read with a child for 20 minutes every day, according to a press release from the CRFMC.

The CRFMC donated 12 books to the first 200 families in the area who registered online for Resolution Read, in order to kickstart the efforts. It took around two weeks to hit that milestone. Additionally, 300 book bags are being distributed to community groups for low-income families in the Mid-Columbia area, according to the press release.

“We are thrilled that so many families are excited about reading 20 minutes a day with their children,” said CRFMC executive director Leanne Purcell. “Because of Resolution Read, we are able to get families off to a strong start with 12 brand new, quality pieces of literature in their home. For some families, these are the only books their children own, and that has such a powerful effect.”

HMIS employees will personally deliver books in the community, according to the press release. An estimated six thousand books have been labeled and bagged by HMIS employees.

“We know reading is a fundamental skill that will help children be more successful in their futures,” said Bob Wilkinson, HMIS President. “We are thrilled to sponsor this incredible program and look forward to seeing the community take on this challenge.”