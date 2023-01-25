YAKIMA, Wash. - Since the State v. Blake court ruling in 2021, law enforcement officers cannot arrest individuals for simple possession of drugs, making it easier for family members concerned over a loved one's possible substance use disorder to reach out for help.
Officers now turn individuals towards recovery services when they find someone in possession.
"We're able to refer the person to diversion which is if they're willing to get treatment then they can sign up through the Merit Resources, Recovery Navigators program," said Moxee Police Department's Lieutenant Mark Lewis.
The recovery programs are voluntary and require consent and readiness from potential participants.
"Unless they're under arrest for some other offence," said Lieutenant Lewis. "It's a voluntary program and a lot of folks aren't, you know, they're not of the right mindset. They're not ready to get help yet."
Systems like the Recovery Navigators Program work with its participants to create a program that works for them.
Workers in the system take participants under their wing to provide support for mundane tasks such as sitting with someone as they fill out paperwork or motivating them to schedule a needed doctor visit.
""These are people with lived experience from having had substance use disorder and have found recovery, so they have that lived experience," said Recovery Navigator Program Manager, Melissa Denner.
The program will take referrals from law enforcement and from concerned community members in regard to someone who could benefit from support.
Workers will reach out to referrals to help those suffering from substance use disorders before the drug use affects them or those around them.
"If we were to call someone and they were to say, 'you know thank you for calling but I'm not interested at this time,' then, we would respect that," said Denner.
The program relies on readiness for participants and only takes action when they commit to recovery. When in the program, they can participate as much as they are ready to.
Law enforcement relies on programs to help anyone with substance use disorders to find a path to recovery. If anyone caught by officers with substances, charges will be dropped if they reach out to a Recovery Navigator within 30 days.
