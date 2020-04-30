LACEY, Washington – While reports of suspected child abuse have dropped significantly in recent weeks, professionals across the state know the prevalence of abuse hasn’t decreased – it is just harder to see.

“With children not in school or childcare, many of the mandated reporters who are most likely to recognize signs of abuse and neglect are not having contact with children due to social distancing guidelines. This has resulted in fewer reports being made, but we know the abuse is still happening,” explained Paula Reed, Executive Director of the State Chapter for Child Advocacy Centers in Washington.

Children’s Advocacy Centers (CACs) provide community-based, child-friendly, multidisciplinary services for child victims of physical or sexual abuse. Local CACs bring together child protective services investigators, law enforcement, prosecutors, and medical and mental health professionals to provide a coordinated, comprehensive response to child victims and their caregivers.

As CACs across the state continue to respond and provide services to child victims and their families, they are concerned with the drop in cases coming in.

According to Children’s Advocacy Center Director Stephanie Widhalm, “In March of 2019, the Children’s Advocacy Center at Partners with Families & Children received 72 referrals for services. In 2020, our referrals for services in March dropped 43% to 41. While our wish would be to correlate this to a decrease in the instances of child abuse, this significant reduction in referrals is concerning because there was an immediate isolation of children away from many safe people that they would normally have contact with such as teachers, non-offending family members, medical and behavioral health providers, and child care staff. Without these contacts instances of abuse are going to continue to go unrecognized and unreported, which places children at even more risk. We are, unfortunately, going to continue to fight two pandemics simultaneously: COVID-19 and child abuse and neglect.”

Jessica Johnson, Executive Director for SAGE in Wenatchee, reported their CAC numbers have declined as well. “Our referrals in March were down by 50% compared to last year,” she explained, “and we are concerned we’ll see a spike in cases once the Governor’s order is lifted."

She also acknowledged some challenges caused by the current Stay Home order. “With the quarantine and social distancing, it has been harder to provide services – especially for children,” she explained. While her staff is working to provide services virtually, she acknowledged “there are several challenges and children definitely benefit more from one-onone in person interaction.”

As Partners, SAGE and other CACs across the state continue working to ensure child victims receive much needed services and support, there is something we can all do to protect children during this challenging time.

In an effort to increase protections for children during this period of increased isolation, it’s important to recognize that all adults have a responsibility to protect children. CACs are working hard to raise awareness and educate local communities on how to recognize when a child may be unsafe and how to respond. It is especially important for essential workers whose efforts are keeping our communities running, school professionals during this time of virtual learning, and the general public to be a voice for children

It is important that we all know how to recognize the signs of abuse because reporting abuse is Essential for Kids.

To learn more, visit www.cacwa.org or contact your local CAC (list attached)