WASHINGTON, D.C.- The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Colorado web designer who refused to work on same-sex weddings on June 30.
President Biden released a statement on the 6-3 decision and organizations such as the Washington LGBTQ+ Caucus have issued statement.
President Biden's full letter can be read online. It read in part: "In America, no person should face discrimination simply because of who they are or who they love. The Supreme Court’s disappointing decision in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis undermines that basic truth, and painfully it comes during Pride month when millions of Americans across the country join together to celebrate the contributions, resilience, and strength of the LGBTQI+ community."
Response from the WA LGBTQ+ Caucus:
At a time of increased nationwide violence and hatred directed towards the LGBTQ+ community, the United States Supreme Court has sided today with forces of division and taken a step back in the march toward a more perfect union.
This decision marks the first time in our nation’s history that the Court has allowed businesses open to the public to effectively discriminate against a protected class. To refuse service to customers based on who they love is not only outdated, but also hateful and in conflict with the beliefs of the vast majority of the country.
The Washington State Legislative LGBTQ+ Caucus stands in support of our Queer neighbors across the United States in the face of this antiquated ruling. Just as we have celebrated the resiliency and strength of our community throughout Pride month, we also continue the work of fighting to protect our most fundamental rights.
Washington State remains a beacon of hope for LGBTQ+ people across the nation, and this decision will not change that continued mission. Our Caucus will continue to expand rights and protections for our LGBTQ+ neighbors, even and especially in the face of such bigotry.
