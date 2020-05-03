Restaurant owner's dream fulfilled despite flooding and COVID-19

WAITSBURG,WA- Debra Callahan had always dreamed of owning her own restaurant. She baked her first pie at the age of three and after retiring she was ready to pursue that dream. That dream almost came to a halt after major flooding hit the Walla Walla County region back in February.
"We discovered that we needed to do some repairs to the building then the flood hit and we had 2 1/2 feet of water going through our property," said Callahan.
The flooding pushed her restaurants' opening to mid-March but another adversity delayed that opening. This new adversity was the Coronavirus.
"We got back it was about the time the virus hit and they were restricting things and we had to ask ourselves is this something we really want to move forward with," said Callahan. "I thought this is my dream we are going to do it."
On April 23rd Callahn opened up her restaurant Millstone Café and Bakery fulfilling her dream. The restaurant is currently doing takeout and delivery but hopes to make it a dine in destination after the virus. Callahan believes this will be a staple when the virus is over not just for Waitsburg for the entire region.
"We are bringing people to the community that otherwise haven't been to the community people from Walla Walla Tri-Cities truckers bikers a lot of different people are stopping through to have a meal here," said Callahn.