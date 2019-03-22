YAKIMA, WA - Restaurant Week is back in Yakima!

The event is a celebration of food and it starts Friday, March 22 and goes on until March 30th.

The event highlight's the farm to table concept and two organizers explain why Yakima is the perfect place for this week long event.

"We grow everybody's beer. We grow everybody's wine and when you really get down to it, we grow most of the food. So, you go over to Seattle and there are places that are getting their produce specifically from Yakima farms, because it's so good," said Matt Uhlman, Co-Chair of Restaurant Week.

Matt and Michael Uhlman say Restaurant Week was such a success last year that they had to bring it back, and for those who don't know what the event is all about, well it's simple.

"Restaurant Week is a celebration of the culinary scene here in the Yakima Valley," said Michael Uhlman, Co-Chair, Restaurant Week.

This year the event is even bigger. With 29 restaurants participating all the way from Wapato to Naches.

"It's a huge variety. Right now we're at Winey Dogs so, we've got everything. From the gourmet hot dog scene, all the way to reservation only stuff at Birchfield Manor," said Matt.

To give you a little tease of what Winey Dogs has cooking up, owner Lisa Kane gives us the scoop, "We're a hot dog stand but we're no ordinary hot dogs...So we do a lot of gourmet hot dogs, specialty dogs, come up with something different for each week."

The best part is you can indulge freely, because the event helps raise funds for a fun cause.

"We help fund a program in town called Urban Kitchen, which focuses on youth cooking skills... and just focus on everything from business to physical cooking," said Michael.

All 29 restaurants participating have a fixed price menu which goes from $15, $25 and $35.

The link below will take you to the Restaurant Week website where you can find all that information and more.

https://yakimarestaurantweek.com/menu/#specials