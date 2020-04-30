YAKIMA, WA – In anticipation of business returning to normal, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office encourages everyone to remain diligent with respect to their health and the health of those around them. It should be standard to wash hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes appropriately and keep hands away from faces. Please do not visit populous public settings if you feel ill. Please wait to conduct your business until you have recovered. If you are concerned you may be susceptible to contagions, please practice your own precautions when visiting public settings.
As a step toward resuming normal business, Yakima County Sheriff's Office anticipates resuming applicant fingerprinting in the near future at the Yakima office. Fingerprints will only be taken by pre-scheduled appointment. Please refer to the below information for further direction on what to expect when pre-scheduled fingerprinting is made available. We will update this message next week reference a specific date for implementation.
· Currently renewal and replacement concealed pistol applications are available online on our web site for those residing within Yakima County. We anticipate enabling access to Original Concealed Pistol License applications online for those residing in Yakima County
o This application requires fingerprinting prior to the application being processed. The online application includes a prompt to schedule those fingerprints via our online fingerprint scheduling system. The Original Concealed Pistol License application will be processed after the completion of the fingerprinting required for the background check.