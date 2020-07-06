Retail stores getting ready to open in Modified Phase 1

Stores can only be at a 15 percent capacity; customers must wear masks and socially distance at all times. Many stores had to develop new techniques such as curbside pick-up or expanding their online presence during the closure. Despite being closed for four months some stores' inventory continued to be shipped like Pink Pearl who is now well stocked and ready for the summer crowd.
TRI-CITIES, WA- With Benton and Franklin Counties in Modified Phase 1, retail stores can open up to the public.
"All of our shipment was pre-ordered so most of summer stuff just kept coming and we still had to pay for it so we are full, we are stocked and we are ready for it to go," said Amanda Kuhn the owner of Pink Pearl.
Some stores like Threads Boutique are waiting until later in the week to open as they adjust to the new policies. One of those policies is that customers can't be in the store for longer than 30 minutes. Donna Holloway, the owner of Threads Boutique, is going to have an employee in charge of managing this policy.
"I'm actually going to have one employee at the door checking to make sure people are wearing their masks and counting how many people come in, seeing how long they stay in the store," said Holloway. "They can only be in here up to 30 minutes so we are going to have to really keep on top of that."
There is a new sense of hope for many store owners who are able to open once again. Many stores hours will be adjusted but they are hoping that even the limited foot traffic will help improve sales that they lost because of the pandemic.
"It’s been pretty hard it’s going to make a huge difference once we open back up and let people in the doors and I can’t wait until we go into Phase 2 and then Phase 3 and then 4," said Holloway.