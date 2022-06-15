OLYMPIA, Wash. -- The state's single-use plastic bag ban law will require all businesses and retailers to buy plastic bags with 20 percent more recycled material starting July 1st.
Buying plastic bags with 40 percent recycled content can be more expensive so retailers like Target, Walmart and Fred Meyer can decide to charge more.
Right now, it's eight centers to a buy a single-use plastic bag. Depending on the retailer, customers could start paying nine or ten cents each.
The law's goal is to eventually have everyone use reusable bags instead, said the state's department of ecology's single-use plastic bag ban lead, Carolyn Bowie.
In just the first eight months of the law, many retailers and customers have happily got on board, said the state's department of ecology's waste reduction and recycling coordinator for Eastern Washington, Heather Church.
"It's a cost savings over time, the less plastic bags that [retailers] have to purchase," said Church.
This new requirement will help more and more plastic get recycled and lessen plastic pollution in the state, said Church.
The plastic bags made of 40 percent recycled content can be reused up to 125 times.
"To see people carrying the reusable bags in as the majority choice, it's all that effort coming into awesome fruition and making a truly tangible change for the benefit of our environment," said Bowie.
People using WIC or SNAP Benefits aren't required to pay for bags at check out.
Retailers will be increasing their single-use plastic bag fee to 12 cents minimum starting in 2026.
The new issued single-use plastic bags will have a label that states its percentage of recycled content, e.i. 40 percent. The state's department of ecology encourages customers to report any businesses that don't disclose the correct label.
The state's department of ecology will report how well the law is working in 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.