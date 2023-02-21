SNOHOMISH, Wash.-
A recently retired custodian has won a $50,000 Powerball prize after reinvesting his $15 in winnings from other Lotto games into Powerball tickets.
According to a Washington Lotto press release, the man usually plays Lotto and Hit 5, however, after winning $15 on Hit 5 he decided to apply his winnings to Powerball tickets due to the high jackpot at the time.
When checking his ticket a few days later the Snohomish man thought he had won $100, so he rechecked the ticket. It turns out he'd actually won a $50,000 prize.
The man redeemed his prize at the Everett Regional Lottery Office and then went straight to the bank to deposit the money.
According to today's press release, the recent retiree is now debt free and has been able to pad his savings account. In the future he hopes to use some of the money on a trip to Germany.
