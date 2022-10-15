Kennewick, Wash.-
Kennewick Police Department took to social media Saturday to tell the community about the passing of one of their retired K-9 Officers Axel.
Axel retired back in 2019 with his partner Officer Kohn after 8 years of service. During his time on the force. Axel was responsible for 250 arrests.
"While K-9 officers are invaluable tools for helping keep officers safe they are much more than that to the officers they serve and their handlers as they become part of the family," says Kennewick Police Department.
