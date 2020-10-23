Retired librarian builds 11 foot tall Groot sculpture for Halloween

KENNEWICK, WA - Retired Librarian shares his favorite fictional character with the community by building a 11 foot tall wooden sculpture of Groot from the movie Guardians of the Galaxy.
"One would think a retired librarian’s favorite fictional character would be Winnie the Pooh but oh no, my was Bugs Bunny that “Wascally Wabbit” until Guardian of the Galaxy part 2 came out," said Larry Roberts.
You can drive by and see this sculpture at the 800 block of S. Tweedt St. Kennewick, WA.
"Young Groot in this movie reminds me of middle school students who for the most part was energetic, eager to learn, and for the most part wanting to please their teachers and help others students," said Roberts.