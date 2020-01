YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says retired Sheriff Brian Winter passed away today.

The sheriff's office says on their Facebook page, "With very heavy heart, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office announces the passing of retired Sheriff Brian Winter earlier today after a strong fight against ALS. Please join us in keeping Brian's family in your thoughts and prayers during this very sad time. Brian has faithfully served his community and his country. He is now at rest."