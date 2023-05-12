WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla Community College will host a Return to the River Salmon Festival on May 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The festival, sponsored by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and the WWCC's Water and Environmental Center, will take place by the WWCC ballfields and will celebrate local natural resources while promoting their protection.
According to WWCC the Return to the River Salmon Festival will include:
- Salmon releases at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
- Lamprey and native fish species will be on display.
- Activities, races and an obstacle course.
- Demonstrations and more.
