A company that operates a more than century-old hydroelectric dam near Mount Rainier National Park will pay $1 million after synthetic field turf and its tiny rubber particles spilled into the Puyallup River in 2020. The Washington state attorney general's office said Monday that a Pierce County Superior Court judge approved the settlement amount last week. Most of it will go toward restoring salmon habitat. The rubber particles are made from recycled tires and are toxic to coho salmon. Electron Hydro and Chief Operating Officer Thom Fischer each pleaded guilty in February to one count of unintentionally violating a permit issued by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.