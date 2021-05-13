YAKIMA, WA - In efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Governor Inslee delayed the plastic bag ban until the state of emergency is lifted. This meant all Washingtonians were required to use single-use plastic bags instead of reusable bags at check out since the initial lockdown.
Despite Washington still, under a state of emergency, some grocery stores are allowing customers to use their reusable bags again.
"Customers can bring in reusable bags and use their own bags and we will bag their groceries or they can bag their own," said Fred Meyer assistant store manager, Aaron Sanders.
With plenty of sanitizer and wipes, Sanders said his baggers are no longer worried about their safety.
A local Safeway said they let their cashiers decide if they feel comfortable enough to bag reusable bags.
Along with the plastic bag ban, the plastic bag tax also stopped since the pandemic.
When will we start being charged again for our plastic bags? The governor's office has been contacted for a statement but has not yet responded.
Instead of filling up the landfill with plastic bags, Sanders said people can recycle their plastic bags and wraps at Fred Meyer.
"A customer can come in and recycle anything that’s plastic that’s clean," said Sanders.
Sanders said the donated plastic gets made into park benches.