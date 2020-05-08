UMATILLA COUNTY, ORE - Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a pedestrian, Antonia M. Cobarubias (41) of Hermiston, that had been hit by a car on Hwy 395 near mile post 4A.
OSP believes the vehicle is a 1996 to 2000 Honda, possibly a Civic model, with aftermarket features and effects.
A reward is being offered for information leading to a prosecution in the case.
Oregon State Police is requesting anyone with information regarding this deadly hit and run crash to contact the Oregon State Police at 1-800-442-0776 or by dialing *OSP from your mobile phone.