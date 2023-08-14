WALLA WALLA, Wash.-A reward of up to $10,000 is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for a recent fire that was determined to be arson in Walla Walla.
A fire in a commercial building on the 400 block of W. Rees Ave on the evening of August 7 is believed to be arson after investigators found signs of forced entry into the building and multiple ignition points for the fire.
The building was searched after the fire was put out, but no suspects were found. Walla Walla Police and Fire are now investigating and a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered from the Arson Alarm Foundation and the Washington Insurance Council.
Anyone with any information about the fire at 409 W. Rees Ave is asked to contact Walla Walla PD at 509-527-1960 or the arson tip line at 1-800-55-arson.
