YAKIMA, WA - The US Marshal’s Service is offering up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest of any of the inmates that are currently on the run.

On March 23, at 7:00 pm, 14 inmates from Annex C in the Yakima County Jail escaped the jail. 8 of the inmates were captured and are back at the jail. The other 6 inmates are currently on the loose. The inmates were able to escape by breaking open an exterior fire door using a table from inside the Annex.

The 6 escapees have been identified as follows:

34-year-old Tyrone Adam Mulvaney from Moses Lake, WA

26-year-old Andrew Derrick Wolfley from Union Gap, WA

27-year-old Neftali Serrano from Yakima, WA

31-year-old Fernando Gustavo Casteneda-Sandoval from Yakima, WA

28-year-old Hugo Alejandro Amezcua-Hernandez from Yakima, WA

27-year-old Miguel Angel Chavez-Amezcua from Moses Lake, Wa

If anyone has information on where we can find the 6 escapees, please call the US Marshal’s Tip Hotline at 1-866-865-TIPS. You can also send in tips to CrimeStoppers at (800) 248-9980 www.crimestoppersyakco.org. For urgent matters, please call 911 or our office 574-2500.