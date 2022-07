RICHLAND, Wash. -

Rewster's Craft Bar & Grill is hosting a Summer 5k to support the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission Women's Shelter on July 24 at 8 a.m.

The 5k will be through the Horn Rapids neighborhoods. The brewery asks for you and your running mates to register through a Google form.

Registration is $20 and the event begins at 2800 Clubhouse Ln.