RICHLAND, Wash.-
Richland Fire and Police were dispatched to the Tri-Cities Terrace Apartments around 2:30 a.m. on January 24 for a fire alarm.
Residents of the apartment complex for senior citizens reported seeing smoke and flames.
According to an RPD press release the sprinkler system in the building did its job and prevented the fire from spreading. Most of the damage from the incident was from the sprinklers rather than fire.
67 residents were either evacuated or sheltered-in-place. One resident was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation according to today's press release.
The Richland Fire Marshal Investigator and the RPD Arson Investigator are working to determine the cause of the fire. Multiple suspicious fires were reportedly lit in the building. There are currently no suspects.
Anyone with information on the suspicious fires is asked to call RPD dispatch at 509-628-0333.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.