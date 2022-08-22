RICHLAND, Wash.-
The Richland Airport Electrical Replacement Project continues this week with contractors pulling wire and installing lighting on runway 8-26.
The Port of Benton announced that runway 8-26 and Taxiway B will be closed starting Monday morning August, 22nd, at 6 a.m. The runway will be marked closed at both ends and will remain shut until Friday, August, 26th at 4 p.m.
The navigation lights on runway 8-26 will be off until the end of September. Pilots should continue to use caution when taxiing and during landings and takeoffs.
