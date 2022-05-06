KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Richland and Walla Walla Kennel Clubs are holding a FAST CAT trial in the big field at Columbia Park on both Saturday and Sunday.
The race is open to both purebred dogs and household dogs.
It is a timed race where dogs chase a plastic bag for 100 yards.
Entries are from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and the races start at noon.
The kennel clubs say the event will be held in the fall in September and October.
