RICHLAND, Wash.- The City of Richland announced that trash collection will begin earlier than normal starting Monday, July 3.
Crews will be on their shift by 6 a.m. to complete their routes in the coolest part of the day through August. This means there will be less flexibility for those who wait until morning to put their cans on the street. Call-back rates are $12.
The City of Richland is also reminding you to be sure fireworks have cooled before disposal by placing them in a pail of water.
There will be no interruption of service on July 4.
