RICHLAND —
The Jason Lee Elementary School in Richland has an archery club headed to a state tournament this weekend.
The club has around 25 fourth and fifth grade students that practice two or three times each week. Over the weekend, they’ll compete in the state’s National Archery in the Schools Program tournament.
“Even though you are competing against others, it really is about improving your own skills,” said the club’s coach, Liesl Batdorf.
