RICHLAND, WA - The Richland Arts Commission is accepting nominations for the 2019 Arts Recognition Program.

The public is encouraged to nominate (or self-nominate) an individual or group for their efforts this year, or for their dedication in previous years. There are two categories in the awards program, one individual and one for an organization or group.

Nominations are accepted beginning December 16 and must be received digitally or postmarked by Friday, January 31, 2020. The Richland Arts Commission will consider submittals at their February 2020 workshop. The recipients will be announced at a Richland City Council meeting in the spring.

To submit a nomination, visit www.ci.richland.wa.us/artrecognition, complete the form and attach a letter of recommendation. For more information or questions, please contact Arts Commission staff liaison Julie Jackson, at Jjackson@ci.richland.wa.us. Recipients who have been recognized in the last five years are not eligible.

